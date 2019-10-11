TAYLOR, Shelia Renee', entered into eternal rest on September 29, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Delores A. and Hilton Taylor Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Twyla N. Bolling; granddaughters, Aniyah and Jehkya; brothers, Hilton III (Thomascine), Kevin, Lewis and Andre'; sisters, April Freeman, Anita Taylor, Phyllis Harris (Keith); special friend, John Cobbs; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends and her St. Paul's Baptist Church family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 12 p.m. at St. Paul's Baptist Church, Belt Blvd. campus. Dr. Cook, eulogist.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Ukrop's food hall gets OK from Henrico; it will sell prepared foods and bakery goods, have seating
-
Petersburg 16-year-old who killed 2 men in gang hit sentenced to more than 28 years behind bars
-
UPDATED: Pedestrian is fatally struck by Pulse bus on Broad Street in Richmond near Siegel Center
-
Man is accused of killing Richmond woman after she complained to his boss about work on her deck
-
Henrico man charged with murder and rape of VCU administrator killed in Stratford Hills home