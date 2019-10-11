TAYLOR, Shelia Renee', entered into eternal rest on September 29, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Delores A. and Hilton Taylor Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Twyla N. Bolling; granddaughters, Aniyah and Jehkya; brothers, Hilton III (Thomascine), Kevin, Lewis and Andre'; sisters, April Freeman, Anita Taylor, Phyllis Harris (Keith); special friend, John Cobbs; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends and her St. Paul's Baptist Church family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 12 p.m. at St. Paul's Baptist Church, Belt Blvd. campus. Dr. Cook, eulogist.

