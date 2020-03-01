TAYLOR, STPHEN "STEVE" M.

TAYLOR, Stephen "Steve" M., 62, passed away on February 25, 2020, at his home. Steve was born June 6, 1957, to the late James C. Taylor and Helen R Taylor; and is survived by his two brothers, Jim "JT" Taylor (Susan) and Michael Taylor (Maureen); and his nephews, Jordan (Kim), Corey; and niece, Aubrey. After serving in the United States Marine Corps, Steve attended Devry Institue, where he obtained certification in electronics and systems transmission and spent many years working in the Fiber Optics industry. Later, he worked at St. Catherine's School as a driver for the many children there whom he enjoyed. They contributed much to his daily life. He thought highly of those at St. Catherine's with whom he worked and felt blessed to be interacting with the students. Steve received a great deal of satisfaction and comfort from family and friends. His infectious smile and good humor made it easy for him to make friends. Friends meant the world to him and the time spent with them was precious. Sheila Stanley, his companion of many years, held a special place in his life. Steve adored her family and the grandchildren. The special times the families spent together were the "honey" of Steve's life. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to St. Catherine's School of Richmond, Va., or the Wounded Warrior Project.View online memorial
