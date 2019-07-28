TAYLOR, Thomas W. "Tucker," 63, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine "Gerry" Taylor; children, Amanda (Chris) Taylor, Thomas (Kymberly) Taylor, Jean-Marie Taylor, Justine (Jeremy) Rice and David Taylor; grandchildren, Nate, Rebecca, Evan, Kylee, Cole, Jack, Melani and Jase; siblings, Maureen, Danny, Elizabeth and Peggy; a number of nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Margaret Taylor; and brothers, Joseph, John and Robert. Tucker retired from the Defense General Supply Center and played an active role in the community working with Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation and the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, please wear your favorite sports apparel in Tucker's honor. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the National Kidney Foundation through his personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/thomas-w-taylor.View online memorial