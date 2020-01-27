TAYLOR, Vincent Herman, 57, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Mazie Taylor. He leaves cherished memories to his wife, Joyce Taylor; daughter, Jasmine Stamper; son, Vince Taylor; granddaughter, Kouture Taylor; siblings, Ernestine and Charles Joyner; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum, where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
