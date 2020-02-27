TAYLOR, Vondell Cocennie, 51, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Meril Taylor; mother, Audrey Taylor; and brother, Wondell Taylor. He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Robin Jackson; son, Quinton Taylor; stepsons, Kyle Jackson (Collisha) and Brandon McVeigh; sister, Andrea Taylor; brother, Charles Cosby; niece, Ashlee Miller (Brandon); host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, and where family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 12 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Rd. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
