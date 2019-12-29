TAYLOR, William D., 86 of Henrico, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born March 8, 1933, in South Hill, Va., to the late D.B. Taylor and Rosalie E. Elam Taylor. He was raised in South Hill, Va. After graduating high school, he moved to Richmond. He owned and operated W.D. Taylor, Inc., a construction company. He is survived by his twin sons, Tim and Todd Taylor (Terry Curlee); his sister, Rosalie Womble; and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, D.B. Taylor Jr.; his sisters, Jean T. Baker and Ann Lee; and also, the mother of his children, Anne H. Taylor. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, January 5, in Oak Wood Cemetery, in South Hill. Farrar Funeral Home will be handling arrangements in South Hill. His family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
