TEAL, Bruce Edward III, 51, of Washington, D.C. entered into eternal rest on November 28, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family, his parents, Shirley Arneta and Bruce Edward Teal Jr.; one sister, Dr. Cydney Teal of Elton, Md.; four sons, Cameron, Dylan, Ethan and Dominic; two devoted nephews, Matthias and Cohen. With honor and respect, he leaves behind aunts, Peggy and Daisy; uncle, Rene; former wife, Beth; former brother-in-law, Jason; and a host of beloved cousins, relatives and friends. And for his friends, they held a very special place in his heart, they were as close as any brother or sister could ever be, he loved and cherished them all. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, 186 Shelton Shop Rd., Stafford Courthouse, Va. 22554, with the Rev. Emmanuel Lipscomb officiating. Interment will follow 1 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, in the family cemetery in Crewe, Va. Family and friends are invited to repast immediately following interment at Quality Inn HWY 360 & 460, 419 North Agnew Street, Burkeville, Va. 23922, 434-767-3750. The family request that cards and condolences be mailed to McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service, 2700 North Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to a charity of your choice. Viewing will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service, 2700 North Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222. You may sign the guest register at www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
