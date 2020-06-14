TEETS, Marie K., 95, of Richmond, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Teets; and is survived by her son, David R. Teets (Tiffany); grandson, David B. Teets; granddaughter, Jennifer R. Curtin (Chris); two great-granddaughters, as well as other family members living in Ohio. Mrs. Teets was a good person who always believed in the Lord and loved to read. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to First Christian Church of Falls Church, 6165 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Va. 22044.View online memorial
