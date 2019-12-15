TELLIS, Charles Edward, 75, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019, at the Community Hospice Center. He was born December 31, 1943, in Irvington, Va., to the late John Linwood Tellis and Annie Smith Tellis. He retired from Philip Morris in Richmond, Va., after 31 years of service. He had been a resident of Jacksonville, Fla., for the last 19 years. He is survived by his children, Terry (Jeff) Harman of Florida, Kimberly Richardson of Virginia and Elizabeth (Jason) Smith of Germany; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Marie Tellis; and son, Keith Edward Tellis. A visitation will be held at the Currie Funeral Home in Kilmarnock, Va., from 12 to 1:30 p.m. prior to his graveside service, which will be held on December 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Irvington Baptist Church Cemetery, Irvington.View online memorial