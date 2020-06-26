TEMPLE, Alice Wawner, (better known to her family and friends as either "Granny" or Tootie"), 98, of Colonial Heights, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Alice died at SRMC after a sudden onset of heart and lung problems (not COVID-19). Born in Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Alice Lufsey Wawner and Frank Frederick Wawner. She grew up with her 10 siblings in the Blandford section of Petersburg. Her husband of 50 years, Everette Lee Temple Sr.; a son, Woodrow Wilson Temple Sr.; a daughter-in-law, Carole Ann Gries Temple; and a special "daughter-in-law" and traveling companion, Peggy Mason Overbey of Nelson, Virginia preceded Alice in death. Alice was a homemaker for all of her life in addition to working at Flora Hill Elementary and Lakeview Elementary School cafeterias from 1972 until she retired in 1980. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother as well as "caregiver" for her husband, several of her siblings and many other family members and friends from 1962 until 2011. She also enjoyed traveling, road trips and especially cruising. Alice attended Blandford Episcopal Church as a child and after her marriage to Everette Sr. She regularly attended Petersburg Assembly of God Church until 1970 when she then began attending Colonial Heights Assembly of God (now Life Church). In 2006, Granny began attending both Colonial Heights Baptist Church and Life Church until 2017, when she moved her residence to the Colonial Heights Health Care Center. Alice was an Honorary Member of the Preceptor Beta Lambda Sorority of Beta Sigma Phi, a member of the Colonial Heights Senior Club and a member of several Senior Clubs at various churches through the Tri-Cities area. She was a member of the "Fancy Feet Cloggers" 1986 through 1991. Granny was a member and featured tap dancer of the "Never Too Late to Dance Troupe" from 2001 until 2004, when she became a member and featured tap dancer of the "Colonial Heights Tap Dancing Grannies." From 2001 through 2016, she tap danced at Senior and Civic Clubs, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Homes, Community Centers, Churches, Business Organizations and Hospitals. She also performed on Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Regal Cruise Line cruise ships. Alice is survived by her daughter, Linda Temple Mason and husband, Kenneth, of Colonial Heights; one son, Everette Lee Temple Jr. and wife, Carolyn Buckworth; and daughter-in-law, Faye Smith Temple of Chesterfield; four grandchildren to include Tanua Temple Murray and husband, Edward, of Amelia, Woodrow W. Temple Jr. and wife, Valerie Boyd, Teresa Temple Williams and husband, Robbie, of Chesterfield and Sonya Temple Belote Trader of Fredericksburg; six great-grandchildren, Colton Lytewood Williams and wife, Carly Shornack, Michael Ryan Williams, Everette Kyle Williams, Sarah Joyce Temple, Lindsay Faye Temple, all of Chesterfield, and Hailey Belote of Fredericksburg; one great-great-granddaughter, Landyn Marie Williams of Chesterfield. Alice is also survived by a brother, Lester Everette Wawner (Tossie) and wife, Sophie Kreicar, of Colonial Heights; and many nieces and nephews. Granny is also survived by a special niece, Nancy Wawner Voight of Colonial Heights; and a special service dog, Pad Foot of Fredericksburg (whenever Granny spent long vacations with Sonya and Hailey "Big Dog" stayed by her side watching over her day and night). A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at The Heights Baptist Church, 17201 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23834, with the Reverend Mike Osborne and the Reverend Alton Hinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service at church. The committal will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Alice Temple's memory to The Heights Baptist Church, 17201 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23834 or Life Church, 16801 Harrowgate Road, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23834 or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
