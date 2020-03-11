TEMPLE, James E., departed this life March 6, 2020. Surviving are his three daughters, four grandchildren, one great-grandson, other relatives and friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Wednesday (today), 3 to 7 p.m. and where the family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 12, 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 46 Townique Farm Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. Interment church cemetery. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
