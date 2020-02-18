TEMPLE, Jean C., departed this life February 13, 2020. Surviving are her husband, James E. Temple; three daughters, four grandchildren, one great-grandson, other relatives and friends. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Wednesday, February 19, 3 to 7 p.m. and where the family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service Thursday, February 20, 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church, King William, Va. Interment church cemetery. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
