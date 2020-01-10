TENCH, Freida, 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mable Vencill; and her sister, Carol Kemp. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 53 years, Boyce Tench; daughters, Dionne Davis (Carmer), Tonya Clarke (Jeremy), Farrah Atallah (Hani); grandchildren, Caleb, Chloe, Evan, Micah, Owen, Mason, Levi, Hattie; siblings, Dave Vincell (Wanda), Darlene Young Buono (Tom), Aileen Mahoney, Shelby Harris, Faye Cameron, Vivian Beach; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Freida loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and nurses at Bon Secours Community Hospice House for their care of Freida during her last days. Freida fought a hard battle with cancer for the last nine months. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her longtime church, Mechanicsville Christian Center. Online condolences may be left at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
