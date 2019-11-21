TERRELL, Ollie, 97, of Beaverdam, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Ollie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Terrell. She is survived by her brothers, Jack Davis and Cecil Davis (Sue); sister, Eva Niedermayer (Jim); many nieces and nephews; and a wonderful caregiver, Cindy. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. At Ollie's request, please send flowers to those who can see them.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Muslim candidates faced hatred in 2018 political races. This year, 26 won election nationwide
-
Virginia could decriminalize marijuana with new Democratic majority in legislature
-
‘Walking Dead’ spin-off filmed post-apocalyptic scenes at Richmond Coliseum
-
Richmond Grand Illumination is no more; now it's RVA Illuminates at Kanawha Plaza
-
About a dozen of Hilds' Manchester properties headed to auction
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 plots & 2 vaults for sale. Valued at $13,780. Sell for $9,…