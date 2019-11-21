TERRELL, Ollie, 97, of Beaverdam, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Ollie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Terrell. She is survived by her brothers, Jack Davis and Cecil Davis (Sue); sister, Eva Niedermayer (Jim); many nieces and nephews; and a wonderful caregiver, Cindy. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. At Ollie's request, please send flowers to those who can see them.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.