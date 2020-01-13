TERRELL, Wilton Stuart, 74, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Hanover County, Virginia, joined his Lord and Savior on December 18, 2019. Stuart was born July 6, 1945, in Richmond, Virginia, to Anthony and Pearl Terrell. He attended Highland Springs High School, where he graduated in 1963. Stuart's hard work ethic started early at the age of 12 delivering groceries and newspapers. He would go on to work for the railroad before becoming the general manager of Koslow's Super Market, where he was employed for over 20 years. During this time, he also became the owner of Rose's Diner on Mechanicsville Turnpike. Stuart then purchased National Super Market in Glen Allen, as well as the Emporium grocery store at Imperial Plaza. He would remain in the grocery and restaurant business for many years, also owning the restaurant at Imperial Plaza and the Ross Cafe, located inside the Ross Building in Downtown Richmond. In 1994, he opened Stuart's Fresh Catch seafood market, where he remained as owner/operator until retiring in 2000. Needless to say, he couldn't stay idle and went on to sell local, fresh seafood at Pole Green Produce, where he met his wife and loved greeting everyone who walked in. In early 2019, he realized his dream of moving to Florida, where he enjoyed soaking up the sun, swimming and taking it easy for the first time in his life. Stuart became a Mason in 1984 and was a member of the Washington and Henry Lodge #344 in Mechanicsville, Virginia. Additionally, he was an ACCA Temple Shriner and thoroughly enjoyed the time he spent in the Klown unit. "Stuie" the Klown loved kids, and would roller skate and crash in many parades to the laughter and delight of many. Known for his generosity and his ability to make everyone feel like a friend, he lived by the words "treat everyone how you would want to be treated" and "never judge a man by the clothes he is wearing or the color of his skin." Stuart will be dearly missed by his wife, Jean; children, Stephen (Kate) Terrell, Stephanie (Jack) Kinsey and the mother of his children, Betty Terrell; also his stepchildren, Holly (Billy) Miles Rosson, Randy (Lisa) Miles and their mother, Judy Terrell; three beautiful granddaughters, Alison Kinsey, Emily Kinsey and Meredith Dowdy. Stuart also leaves behind brothers, Jerry (Nancy) Terrell, Kenny (Shirley) Terrell; and sisters, Jean Thompson and Linda (Brad) Burton; along with many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date.View online memorial
