TERRETTA, Ernest Sylvester, of Hopewell, passed away unexpectedly December 3, 2019, of a heart attack. On February 18, 1937, he was born to his late parents, Alexander and Jessie Terretta. Ernest founded Southern Auto Sales in 1961 and continued to be active in the business. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Beverly Winfield Terretta; and their daughter, Sonya Terretta Jackson and her fiance, Steve Feder; son, Darryl Terretta and wife, Melanie are parents of granddaughter, Alexis Terretta; brother, Clayton, also survives. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to his alma mater, Hargrave Military Academy, Office of Development, 200 Military Drive, Chatham, Va. 24531 or Wesley United Methodist Church, 2901 Norfolk Street, Hopewell, Va. 23860 or to your local SPCA. J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Hopewell is handling services.View online memorial
