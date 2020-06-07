TERRY, Dorothy Louise (Crump), 84, of Waterbury, formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020, at RegalCare at Waterbury. She was the wife of Willie Lee Terry of Richmond, Va. Mrs. Terry was born November 20, 1935, in Quinton, Va., a daughter to the late Ernest and Alberta Crump. "Louise," as she was affectionately called, was educated in the Virginia Public School System. She was a fantastic cook and her table would also be filled with many large meals prepared for her family, which included many moments of laughter and joy. Her favorite hobby was fishing with her family. She also enjoyed playing cards (solitaire and spades) and had a great love for music. She could often be heard playing the tunes of one of her favorite artists, Betty Wright. "Louise" loved her family and was a joy to be around. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Those who knew and loved her will miss her quick wit and sass. Besides her husband Willie, she leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Jerome (Allison) Terry of Waterbury, Conn., Willie Terry Jr. of Richmond, Va., David (Jinine) Tarry of Kissimmee, Fla.; three daughters, Wanda Robinson of Waterbury, Conn., Mary Terry Redd and Thomasine Terry, both of Richmond, Va.; five sisters, Lillie Weathers, Betty Ann Miller, Thelma Culpepper and Mamie Mitchell all of Richmond, Va. and Virginia (Randall) Hall of Cromwell, Conn.; a brother, Richard (Flora) Crump of Middletown, Conn.; 22 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DOROTHY TERRY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.