TERRY, Harry Stuart "Jack" Jr., loving husband and father of five children, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the age of 73 in Midlothian, Va. Affectionately known as "Uncle Harry" and "Pops," he was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. Jack served in the Air Force, and throughout his life was the owner of several restaurants in the Midlothian and Richmond area, including Wright's Townhouse, Wakefield's Tavern, R.L. Christian's and Bookbinder's Grill. He was also a dedicated member of the Acca Shriners. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Harry S. and Margaret (Udriet) Terry; and brothers, Charles Terry of New York and Michael Terry of Mechanicsville. He is survived by his wife, Ellen; daughters, Margaret Wolf, Michel Benjamin and Martha Howard; sons, Charles and Hunter Terry; sister, Margy Paz; and many loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. You are welcome to leave a message of condolence and care for the family and sign the online guestbook at blileys.com.View online memorial
