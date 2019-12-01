TERRY-JOHNSON, BARBARA

TERRY-JOHNSON, Mrs. Barbara Ann, age 67, of Richmond, departed this life November 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by two children, Ali and Kaarema Terry; and two sisters, Mary Lewis and Edith Terry. She is survived by her husband, Hubert Johnson; two grandsons, Keon Logan and Tracey Morton; three sisters, Bessie Waller (William), Elnora Rowe and Irene Terry; four brothers, Willie Jr. (Cheryl), Thomas Clifton (Emily), Andrew and Darryl Terry; two aunts, four uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Funeral services will be held Monday, 1 p.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, where remains will in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Earl Brown pastor, officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Monday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial