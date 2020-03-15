TERRY, PAUL

TERRY, Paul Dae, 64, of Beaverdam, passed away on March 7, 2020, after a courageous battle against Amyloidosis. Paul was a loving father, grandfather and friend. Survivors include his caring devoted daughters, Vickie Belding (Todd) and Stacey Hornsby (Joshua); and his only grandson, Joshua Batsch whom he adored. Survivors also include his brother, Tom Terry (Jackie); niece, Andra Ewing (Michael); lifelong friend, Rose Parrish; and many other family members and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Dorothea Terry; and brother, Jeffrey Terry. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the care received at VCU Palliative Care, especially Makayla Foley and Michelle McCauley. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

