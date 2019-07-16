TERRY, Richard K., departed this life July 11, 2019. Richard leaves to cherish his smiles, love and memories his three daughters, Tammy Biggs, Leta James, DaKeisha; one son, Lewis H. Garrison; four brothers, George Terry, Jerome Terry (Sandy), Frankie Terry (Joyce) and Robert Terry (Pamela); two loving aunts, Edith Terry and Grace Smith; three grandchildren, Raven, Jayden, Skyler; and one great-grandchild, Bailee; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment private.View online memorial