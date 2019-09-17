TERRY, Timothy A., 63, of Spring Grove, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Born in Man, W.Va., he was the son of the late George and Freida Terry. He was also preceded in death by a sister, April Moses. Timothy graduated high school and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He went on to work for DuPont Teijin Films, retiring after 25 years. He was a member of the NRA and the American Legion. He enjoyed guns, shooting, feeding wildlife, politics and church. Most of all, he loved God and his family. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Terry; son, Aaron Terry; daughter, Rachel Contreras; stepsons, Chris Williams and Stephen Williams (Kim); beloved mother-in-law, Barbara Daniel; six siblings, George Terry II (Debbie), Linda Lilly (Delano), Brenda Arrington, John Terry (Phyllis), Joy Terry and Heather Chambers (Bobby); seven grandchildren, Ryan, Trey, Cameron, Hunter, Conner, Olivia and Daniel; sister-in-law, Carol Clark (Mark); brothers-in-law, John Daniel (Kristen) and Scott Daniel (Donna); and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Oakland Baptist Church, 12601 Prince George Dr., Disputanta, Va. 23842. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Oakland Baptist Church or to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, Va. 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial