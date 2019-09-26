TESTERMAN, Donald Lee, 69, of North Chesterfield, passed away on September 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester R. and Katherine Pearl Testerman; brother, James Edward Testerman; sister, Ruth Marie Testerman White; and niece, Melissa Testerman. Donald is survived by his siblings, Lester Harold Testerman, Samuel Paul Testerman, Ricky Allen Testerman and Margaret Jane Testerman Kennedy. Donald worked as a crane operator for W.O. Grubb. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Darlene and Chip Karups of Patrick's Restaurant for the loving care shown to our Uncle Wezzel.View online memorial