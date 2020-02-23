TEXTER, Pauline Shumaker, 93, of Richmond, slipped from this life to her heavenly home on February 21, 2020. Born April 6, 1926, in Dillwyn, Va., she lived a long life in service to her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Robert D. Texter Sr.; parents, Floyd Thomas Sr. and Daisy Moss Shumaker; sister, Dorothy Riggan; and brothers, Floyd Thomas Jr., Clyde E. and Howard M. Shumaker. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra S. Routh (Del); son, Robert D. Texter Jr.; grandsons, Emery W., Richard M. and Brian T. Hall (Aracely) and Jason R. Texter; great-grandsons, Taylor and Caleb Hall; brother, Bennett K. Shumaker (Carolyn); and many loved nieces and nephews. Although she worked as a Keypunch Operator at Blue Cross Blue Shield for a period in her younger years, the majority of her life was spent as a wife, mother and homemaker, where she excelled, as her children can attest. Her family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, February 26. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
