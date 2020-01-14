TEXTER, Richard Jr., 68, of Snow Hill, North Carolina, passed on November 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Richard Texter Sr. and Charlotte Harris Johnson. He is survived by his daughter, Shannon McAden; grandchildren, Kasie Smith and James McAden V; sister, Susan Hoylman; brothers, James Johnson Jr., David Texter, Kevin Texter, Craig Texter; stepmother, Mildred Texter; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Private interment was in Dale Memorial Cemetery, Chesterfield, Virginia.View online memorial
