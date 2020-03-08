THACKER, Robert Garland, 87, departed life on February 24, 2020, in Port Orange, Florida. He was predeceased by his son, Robbie; and is survived by his wife and angel of 67 years, Joyce Morgan Thacker; daughter, Debbie Drewry, her husband, Billy; and grandson, Will. He is also survived by his treasured daughter-in-law, Karen Salmon, husband, Greg; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Garland served in the Air Force and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. After retiring from Reynolds Metals, they sailed for 10 years to finally settle in Florida, where it's always warm! He loved his family and dear friends and will be missed.View online memorial
