THAMES, Peggy Hart, widow of Frank Leo Thames Sr., passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born in Halifax County on May 28, 1927, the daughter of the late Myrtle and James Riley Hart. Peggy was an active member of Nelson Baptist Church. She is survived by daughter, Elizabeth "Betty" Hart Thames of Oxford, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Kathy C. Thames; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, her parents; a son, Frank Leo Thames Jr.; and siblings, Major Hart, Edward Hart, Avis Weatherford, Elsie Bagley and Helen Davis. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Nelson Baptist Church cemetery with the Reverend Don Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Online condolences may be made at www.wclfh.com. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Ave., Clarksville, Va.View online memorial