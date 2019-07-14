THARIN, Ted S. Jr., 80, of Richmond, Va., passed away on July 8, 2019, during heart surgery. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted Tharin and Lucy T. Wood; sister, Jane Edens; wife, Nancy Tharin; and beloved Lab, Josh. He is survived by his son, Ted Tharin (Suzanne); and daughter, Reed Brownell (Todd); former wife, Anne Tharin; grandchildren, Alex, Kaitie (Darian), Alicia, Taylor (Nick) and Lexi; great-grandchildren, Maddy, and Cooper, who is due in August. Always a southern gentleman, Ted loved a good bloody mary, bow ties, soft shell crabs and a good round of golf. He attended St. Christopher's School and Douglas Freeman High School, where he was a standout athlete, setting several school records in track. Ted treasured his friendships with neighbors and his fellow volunteers at Meals on Wheels and Parham Doctors' Hospital. Above all else, Ted adored his family and was unsurpassed as a father and grandfather. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226. A reception will follow at the Brownell home.View online memorial