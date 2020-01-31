THOMAS, Mrs. Alice Faye, age 80, of Richmond, departed this life January 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Irvin Thomas. She is survived by one daughter, Patricia Thomas Morton (Todd); three sons, Michael, Kenneth and Timothy (Joan) Thomas; 10 grandchildren; three sisters, Francis Patterson, Rosa Tillar (Thelmo) and Betty Bacote; one brother, Mitchell Lee Bacote; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Catherine Williams; one brother-in-law, Calmo Bennett; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Thomas can be viewed on Friday, and where memorial services will be held Saturday, at 12 p.m.View online memorial
THOMAS, ALICE
To send flowers to the family of Alice Thomas, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 1
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
Guaranteed delivery before Alice's Funeral Service begins.