THOMAS, Curtis "Jack," 89, of Richmond, departed this life August 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Jacquelin Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Thomas; three sons, Curtis Jr., Brian and Shaun Thomas; two daughters, Vanessa Tipton (Gary) and Katrina Coward; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Williams and Gloria Ford; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at Speaking Spirit Ministries, 4205 Ravenwood Rd. (on Mechanicsville Turnpike), where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Pastor Fred Wyatt. Rev. Russell Brown officiating. Interment Thomas Family Cemetery in Caroline County. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Friday.