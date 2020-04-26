THOMAS, Dorothy "Dot" Rae Grimm, 91, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Dot was originally from Princeton and Athens, West Virginia, where she received her B.S. in education from Concord College in 1950. She was the daughter of the late Tyler Ray Grimm and Dorothy Humphreys Grimm. Dot is survived by her husband of 66 years, Elmer Lee Thomas; and her only child, Steven Thomas (Cheryl); two grandchildren, Amanda Thomas Chelette (Trent) and Steven Trent Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Lee and Dillan Chelette; one sister, Nancy Grimm Dwight; special in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Calvin W. Grimm II. From 1961, Dot was a devoted member of Laurel Park United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and served on various committees. She deeply cared about her church family and faith was central in her life. She enjoyed reading, especially science and history and her beloved Wonderful West Virginia magazine. Dot was known for always remembering others with special cards and notes, and now we will always remember her. The family wishes to offer thanks to Chestnut Grove Assisted Living and At Home Care Hospice for their loving care. Under the circumstances, a celebration of her life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Laurel Park United Methodist Church, 2700 Hungary Road, Henrico, Va. 23228 or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
