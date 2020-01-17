THOMAS, Edna Marie Van Ness, 59, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus, on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. T.L Van Ness; devoted husband, Tim; and beloved daughter, Nancy Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Jody Dodd (Steven); son, Christopher Smith; sister, Carolyn Dooley; grandsons, Seth Nester, Caleb Davidson, Jackson and Xander Dodd; nieces, Vanessa Taylor and Kimberly Dooley; nephew, Anthony Van Ness; great-nephews, Eugene and Thomas Taylor; great-niece, Laurie-Ann Dooley; and her dearest poodle companions, Max and Theo. Marie's lifelong pursuit of excellence included consummate professionalism throughout her career, extraordinary hostess standards, crabbing and fishing expertise, extensive Civil War and gardening knowledge, masterful culinary skills and strategic methods around all things involving a pack of cards. Above all, her spiritual gifts and generous nature will be missed the most. Marie was a loyal friend, fierce competitor, compassionate teacher and lover of flowers, nature, dogs and animals. She will be lovingly remembered by many friends and family, but great comfort is taken in knowing she is at peace. Visitation for family and friends will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at the funeral home. Interment in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston. Online condolences received at www.nelsenrichmond.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Marie's memory to the local chapter of the SPCA, 12190 Washington Highway, Ashland, Va. 23005.View online memorial
THOMAS, EDNA
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Nelsen Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
Jan 18
Interment
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Drive
Sandston, VA 23150
