THOMAS, Gibson Stewart, son of Mrs. Nancy Leola Thomas and the late Richard Lewis Thomas Sr., departed this life suddenly on Sunday, July 21, 2019, while in Lima, Peru, where he was proudly showing his children their mother's homeland. Surviving are his beloved wife of 17 years, Mariela; one daughter, Tacyana Mariela; three sons, Japhet Nicholas, Jonathan Nathaniel and Romeo Nolando; mother, Mrs. Nancy Leola Thomas; brothers, Richard Lewis Jr. (Gwendonetta), Sherman Morris (Yvette); sisters, Cynthia Hall (Melvin), Dr. Shirley Copeland (Rev. Dr. Fred) and Sandra Graham (Rev. Dr. Donald Ray); nieces and nephews, Mel, Danita, Nancy, Mark, Ritchie, Megan, Brian and Sean; many aunts, uncles and cousins; father-in-law, Flavio Apaza Ale; and sisters-in-law, Marisol, Rubi, Esmeralda, Monica and Isabel Apaza de Soyer. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, August 15, 11 a.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, Montpelier. Interment church cemetery.