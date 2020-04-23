THOMAS, GLORIA

THOMAS, Mrs. Gloria, age 60, of Richmond, departed this life April 19, 2020. She is survived by one son, Ricky Rondell Thomas; one sister, Juanita Johnson (Eddie); one brother, Willie J. Musgrave Jr.; one uncle, Joe Lucas; a nephew and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Thomas can be viewed Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Funeral services private.

