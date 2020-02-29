THOMAS, H. Powers. Tennis player, golfer, talented pianist, businessman, insurance agent, raconteur of note, jokester, lover of community and an "all around good guy," H. Powers Thomas died February 15, 2020, at his home in Leesburg, Va., after a long illness. Thomas had an infectious laugh, a sparkle and enjoyment of life, and a keen interest in his surroundings and in people, touching all with whom he came in contact. Thomas was born in Winchester, Va., and lived in Hamilton, Va., as a young child, before his parents moved to nearby Round Hill. He graduated from Randolph-Macon College with a B.A. degree in political science and later enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving for two years. His father, J. Holmes Thomas, always wanted his son to follow him into the family insurance business at Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, Inc., in Leesburg. He urged him to know the way from the bottom up, so that he became acquainted with all facets of his agency as well as its personnel. To the son's surprise, he found he liked the insurance business, finding it intellectually challenging and complex. "Powers," as he was known to most, was very persuasive, as well as enthusiastic. That trait, along with his ability to put clients at ease, was part of his success in the business. As his father had hoped, Thomas did indeed succeed, being named president of AH&T in 1981. From that date on, Powers helped build the company into one of the largest independently owned agencies in the Mid-Atlantic region before retiring after 16 years as president. Then after three years, he returned to join the Erie Insurance Group to open Powers Thomas Insurance. Within 10 years, he had 700 accounts, in both personal and commercial lines of business. During his career, Thomas held board directorships and affiliations with First American Bank, Loudoun National Bank, National Association Executives Club, the Independent Insurance Agents of America, where he served on a number of major committees. He served eight years on the Industrial Development Authority of Loudoun County and was a founding member of the Northern Virginia Technology Council. He was recognized in 1978 as a key insurance agent for his outstanding service to policy holders. He served as the Loudoun United Way chairman in 1985, calling the United Way campaign "a truly united fundraising effort." He urged involvement of the professional community, resulting in an 11 percent increase over the 1984 campaign. Thomas was recognized and respected widely throughout the state as the 1996 chairman of the Independent Insurance Agents of Virginia, in his year of "Bold New Initiatives." In 1997, AH&T was also recognized as the Membership Agency of the Year by the leading trade publication, Rough Notes. Retired AH&T President Howard Armfield attributed some successful company innovations to Thomas. "He always had great people skills," and recognized the importance of rewarding employees for what they contributed to the company in ideas and talents. "He was instrumental in establishing an employee stock ownership program in AH&T." AHT, as it is now known, had its beginnings in 1921. Armfield's daughter, Kate Armfield, has followed in her father and grandfather's footsteps, and serves as Chief Operating Officer for the agency. She cited Thomas's strengths as his "passion for the business, his unique ability to find and attract talented people, focus on customers and attention to details." Thomas was predeceased by his father and mother, J. Holmes and Glennis Powers Thomas of Round Hill, Va. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Thomas of Leesburg; and his sister, Betty Glenn Thomas Perriguey of Nipomo, Calif.; aunt, Marjorie B. Powers of Kenbridge, Va.; and six nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of H. Powers Thomas may be sent to the United Way of the National Capital Area, designated to the Loudoun County Impact Fund #9005 and sent to 1577 Spring Hill Road, #420, Vienna, Va. 22182.View online memorial
