THOMAS, Hilary Q., of Chesterfield, passed away unexpectedly July 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Pendleton Emmett Thomas III and Dolores Geuss Thomas; and his brother, Jack Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Cathryn Thomas; three children, Laurel, Gabriel and Noah; siblings, Robert, Ronald, Randy, Ann, Mary Catherine, Matthew and Carrie; and extended family and friends. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a memorial ceremony will follow at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.blileys.com.View online memorial