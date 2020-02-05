THOMAS, Jacquelyn Swinson, lovingly known as Jackie, transitioned on January 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. Born in southeast D.C. to Pauline Mitchell and Scott Fontaine Sr., she attended George Wythe High School (Class of '78). Jackie graduated from Smithdeal Massey Business College (A.A.) and Belmont Abbey College (B.A.). As a career banker, she celebrated 25 years at U.S. Bank in 2019. Jackie's life was marked by her stalwart faith in Jesus. She is survived by children, Alexandra (David), Ashley Christine; grandchildren, Ava, Savana, Courtney Scott; and family/friends.View online memorial
