THOMAS, JOSEPH

THOMAS, Mr. Joseph Edward, of Glen Allen, Va., formerly of Blacksburg, passed away peacefully July 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Filmore and Sarah Johnston Thomas; and brother, Glenn Frederick Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Amanda; sons, Nelson Scot and Seth Mason (Jaime); and daughter, Sarah Thomas Williams (Anthony); grandchildren, Andrew, Liza, Jelani, Autumn, Levi, Leah and Layla; a sister, Phyllis Long; sister-in-law, Margie Thomas; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Joe spent 39 years in the service of the state of Virginia at Virginia Tech and retired as the state auctioneer. Joe enjoyed wood working, camping, classic cars and playing the mandolin. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. The family wishes to express their thanks to his close friends in the neighborhood, car buddies and church. The family will receive friends at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Rd., Mechanicsville, Va., on Friday, at 1 p.m. A service will be conducted at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Fairmount Christian Church. A memorial service will be conducted in Blacksburg at a later date.