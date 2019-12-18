THOMAS, Kris Alexander Sr., 50, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Thomas. He leaves to cherish his memory loving wife, Lisa Thomas; son, Kris Thomas Jr.; sister, Vanessa Cowell (Tegreary); nephews, Ray Procise Jr., Jah'Hiness Thomas; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Thursday, December 19, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Children of God Victory Tabernacle, 1146 Wilkinson Rd. Interment Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Rd., Petersburg, Va.View online memorial