THOMAS, Margaret Beasley, 94, of Farnham, Virginia, passed away on July 9, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Shirley Barrack and Gloria Smith (Donnie); her brother, Louis Allen Dodson (Deannie); sisters, Louise Scott and Ruby Barrack; grandchildren, Tom (Christie), Rodney, Melody (Rodney), Mistie (Edward), Gray (Julie), Don (Jennifer), Brian (Kelley), Brad, Jay (Whitney), John (Rebecca), Pam (Ellery) and Missie; great-grandchildren, Tim, Hannah (Chance), Devin, Elizabeth, Spencer, Luke, Logan, Remington, Alex, Cullen, Reagan, John Carter, Lindsey, Gabe, Maggie, Courtney and Katie; and great-great grandchildren, Harrison and Valentina. She was preceded in death by husbands, Enoch W. Beasley and William Elmer Thomas; a brother, Clarence "Bill" Dodson; children, Thomas W. Beasley, Margaret Craft (Deannie) and E. W. Beasley Jr. (Buster); a grandchild, William Grandison Llewellyn III; and great-grandchildren, Joseph Beasley, Anne Marie Beasley and Genevieve Cerroni. A graveside service, officiated by the Reverend MiRhang Baek, will be held at Oakland United Methodist Church, Farnham on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. to include social distancing and wearing of masks. Pallbearers include Tom Beasley, Rodney Beasley, Gray Barrack, Jay Barrack, Don Smith, Brad Smith, Brian Llewellyn, John Beasley and Rodney Sisson. Memorial contributions may be made to Oakland Cemetery Fund, c/o Nancy Jones, 2176 Cedar Grove Road, Farnham, Va. 22460; or Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 618 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, Va. 22560.View online memorial
Service information
Jul 12
Service
Sunday, July 12, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Oakland United Methodist Church Cemetery
3223 Oakland Road
FARNHAM, VA 22460
3223 Oakland Road
FARNHAM, VA 22460
