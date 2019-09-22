THOMAS, MARGUERITE

THOMAS, Dr. Marguerite Morris, known by her friends as "Margie," the widow of James M. Thomas, entered eternal rest September 15, 2019. She received her B.A. degree from Virginia Union University and an Honorary Doctorate degree from Richmond Virginia Seminary, and retired after 41 years of teaching in the Fluvanna County School System. Margie was a member of Cedar Street Baptist Church of God for over 30 years, where she served with the Deaconess Ministry, Dorcas Rebecca Missionary Ministry and Prime Timers (Seniors) Ministry. Margie was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, PHA, Chapter 79, where she had served as the Past Matron, president of Council 5 and 35, OES, PHA, member of the United Order of Tents, life member of the National Educational Association and Virginia Education Association, member of the NAACP, AARP, coordinator of the Cool Lane Neighborhood Watch-Civic Association, The Delver Woman's Club, Inc. and TRIAD/S.A.L.T. Council, Henrico County. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Shirley M. Thomas. She is survived by a brother-in-law, Rev. Earl Sr.; two nephews, Earl Jr. (Pam) and Ervin Thomas (Rhonda); three nieces, Shurelle Thomas Scott, Shurine Thomas and Mary "Squeekey" Pressley (Edward); two cousins, John Stanley Abrams III (Ruby) and Barbara Morris McCray; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains will rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 11 a.m. at Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, 2301 Cedar St. Interment Oakwood.View online memorial
