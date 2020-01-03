THOMAS, Marion Dunkum, 89, of New Canton, passed away on December 31, 2019. She was the wife of the late Acie W. Thomas. Marion was born on November 17, 1930, the daughter of L. J. and Katie Dunkum. She is survived by her three sons, Luther C. Thomas and his wife, Margaret, of Buckingham, Dr. Shelton W. Thomas and his wife, Linda, of Richmond and USAF CMSgt (retired) Rex W. Thomas and his wife, Pam, of Warner-Robins, Georgia; as well as her sister, Peggy D. McGowan and her husband, Ronald, of Boiling Spring, South Carolina. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Patrick, Katie, Martha, Stacy, Emily, Bennett, Caroline, Chelsea, and Garrett; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by many wonderful neighbors, in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and her church family. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Maynard Dunkum. A service in celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home in Dillwyn. Visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, where she was a dedicated member and church pianist. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Rocky Mount United Methodist Church cemetery Fund, 404 Thomas Road, Dillwyn, Va. 23936.View online memorial
