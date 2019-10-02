THOMAS, Mary Louise Satterwhite, 100, of Richmond, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. A native of Caroline County, she worked as a receptionist for the family company, Thomas Transfer. She was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Thomas Sr.; and their son, George R. Thomas Jr. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Shirley M. Thomas; nephew, Randolph Satterwhite (Rita); niece, Rose Baker; nephew, Sonny Thomas; several nieces and a host of friends and caregivers. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2 (today), at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CARE, Cat Adoption and Rescue Efforts, P.O. Box 2934, Henrico, Va. 23228.View online memorial