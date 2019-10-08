THOMAS, Maureen "Reenie" Journey, lifelong Richmond area resident, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the age of 91. She spent her final years in the warm embrace of her family, who loved and cared for her so much, just as she loved and cared for them for so many years. Maureen was born to Clarence Churchill and Lottie Virginia Journey on August 15, 1928. At the tender age of four, Maureen lost her father and was raised by her mother and stepfather, William Wilkinson, in the Oregon Hill neighborhood. On the Hill, she met her one true love, George Fillmore Thomas, and they were married September 12, 1947. They shared 67 wonderful years together until George's death in 2015. In her younger years, Maureen was quite the athlete, earning a high school letter in basketball. She remained an avid sports fan throughout her life, and especially enjoyed watching the Redskins, Nationals and Virginia Cavaliers. She was an accomplished seamstress, making many of her daughters' clothes when they were growing up, and she was gifted in knitting and crocheting as well. Maureen also enjoyed gardening and feeding the birds that graced her garden. But above all, she prized faith and family. She was a longtime member of Pine Street Baptist Church, and in her later years, she was a member of Grove Avenue Baptist Church. Well into her eighties, she hosted many holiday dinners and family gatherings. In addition to her parents and husband, Maureen was predeceased by a beloved son, George K. Thomas; two sisters, Belle Harrell and Ellen Berry; and three brothers, Thomas, Carlyle and Earl Journey. Survivors include three loving daughters and their husbands, Vicki and Chuck Miller, Cindy and Wayne Greer and Nancy and Steve Jernigan; and a caring daughter-in-law, Sheri Thomas. Her memory will also be cherished by 10 grandchildren, Carrie (Ben), Kelly (Tom), Courtney (Matt), Jeff (Meghan), Jennie, Katie (RJ), Zach, Kelsey, Kain and Seth; and 10 great-grandchildren, Shea, Bailey, Jake, Thomas, Daphne, Marley, Mackenzie, Peyton, Grant and Henry, who will greatly miss their Bammo. Survivors also include numerous devoted nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express special thanks to great-granddaughter, Bailey and family friend, Pearlie for their special care of our Mom and Bammo. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 9, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held Thursday, October 10, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. Though Maureen loved flowers and had quite the green thumb, in lieu of flowers, she would prefer that memorial donations be made to JDRF-Virginia at their website, www.jdrf.org, to help fight diabetes, which has impacted the lives of two of her grandsons.View online memorial