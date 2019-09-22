THOMAS, Paul Anthony, 73, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer with his wife by his side on Friday, September 13, 2019. Paul was born in Enid, Okla., on August 19, 1946, and was raised by his mother, Ruth Ellen Mounts and his stepfather, Carl Demele, who both preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 42 years, Gwen Prendergast Thomas; his son, Christopher Paul Thomas (Melissa); brother, Michael E. Thomas (Sharon) of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Cheryl Prendergast; brothers-in law, Edward J. Prendergast Jr., Brian J. Prendergast (Theresa), all of Baton Rouge, La.; special friends, the Newton family of Richmond, the Allsbury family of Meridien, Idaho; and his beloved cat, Aurora. He is now reunited with his favorite dog, Jake; and our first family cat, Missy. As a "military brat," he lived in many places, including his favorite place, Japan. During his residence in Louisiana, he attended and graduated from Lake Charles High School, where he was a member of the marching band, student council and excelled at debate and public speaking. He graduated Salutatorian in 1964 and received many academic honors and scholarships, the best being to LSU-BR (geaux tigers!). He also attended McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La., where he met his future wife, Gwen. Paul spent 40 years working at Franco's Fine Clothier, where he enjoyed helping men find the perfect gentlemen's outfit. For 20 years, in his free time, during tax season, he worked at H&R Block. Outside of work, he dedicated his time to the art of growing and maintaining roses which were enjoyed by his family and friends. He was also a longtime member of the Richmond Rose Society. A Civil War fanatic, he trampled every battlefield up and down the East Coast. Paul was an active member of St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, where he proudly served as a member of the Sunday school staff among many other roles for over 30 years. Through the years, Paul opened his home to many teenage foster children, including two from Cambodia, to help make a positive difference in their lives. He demonstrated this behavior with all those he encountered and his presence will be sorely missed. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, where a Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, at St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, 4611 Sadler Road, Glen Allen. Inurnment will take place in New Orleans, La., at a later date. Rather than flowers, please consider a contribution to UNOS (United Network for Organ Sharing), 700 N. 4th Street, Richmond, Va. 23219 or St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church in Paul's name.View online memorial
