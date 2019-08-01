THOMAS, Phillip Maurice, 35, of Richmond, passed away on July 25, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Thomas Canty; father, Kenneth Leon Canty Sr.; grandmother, Ada Lee Pryor; siblings, Kenneth Leon Canty Jr., Kenika Canty, Philquan Antoine Canty, Deitra Comer, Tamara Warshany and Stanisha A. Mills; and many nieces and nephews. Phillip worked as a Master Chef and will be truly missed. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Saturday, August 3, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Richmond, Va.View online memorial