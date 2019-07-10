THOMAS, Ronald O., died on July 5, 2019, at his home. He was preceded in death by brothers, Meredith Alandas and Larry Steven; and sister, Lynette T. Braxton. He is survived by his brother, Charles Douglas Crawford; aunt, Florence C. Bryant of Charlottesville and Otelia Redman of Silver Spring, Md. Ronald also leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Carol B. Thomas; son, Kevin M. Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Service will be held noon July 12, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va. Watch service online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.View online memorial