THOMAS, ROY JR.

THOMAS, Roy Almond Jr., age 93, of Richmond, Va., passed away quietly on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Roy was born on September 18, 1926, in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Almond Thomas and May Ellis; his brother, Robert Thomas; and his wife, Ann Elizabeth Gregory Thomas. He is survived by two daughters, Sherry Thomas de Witt, Linda Thomas Van Allen; son-in-law, Russell Van Allen; grandchildren, Melody Van Allen Hartley and husband, Darrin, Alexander Spotswood de Witt and wife, Erika, Ann Catherine de Witt and husband, Matthew Ware and Benjamin Wells de Witt. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Justin Daniel Watts, Emma Catherine de Witt and Hannah Dorathy de Witt. After graduating from Thomas Dale High School, Roy entered the Merchant Marines during the last year of WWII. After that, he married, raised a family, worked for Fireman's Fund Insurance Company as a safety engineer and played an active role in the Sea Scout Organization for many years. Roy loved his family and friends, his river cottage and anything having to do with boats. He will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity towards others. Remains rest at J.T. Morriss Funeral Home, but there will be no viewing. A private family service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to either Sunrise Assisted Living of Bon Air or Encompass Hospice. Roy, we love you and will always carry your memory in our hearts, your loving family.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Three Richmond ambulance employees test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Thousands of Liberty students expected to return to campus amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Students can advance to next grade and staff will be paid as Virginia schools close
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30