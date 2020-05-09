THOMAS, Yvonne M., 73, of Richmond, Va., departed this life May 4, 2020. She is survived by her birth daughter, Tracey Spragg (Johnny); six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brother, James Arrington Jr.; sister, Ann Delois Arrington; brother-in-law, Lorenzo Cutler; devoted friend, Merle Gorum (David); and a host of other relatives and friends. A private memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va.View online memorial
