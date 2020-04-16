THOMPKINS, CLARENCE JR.

THOMPKINS, Clarence Welton Jr., 78, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Thompkins; and brother, Michael. Clarence is survived by his son, Ricky Thompkins (Kim); goddaughter, Denise Hawkins; sister, Pamela Thompkins; grandchildren, Charelle Thompkins and Ricky Thompkins Jr. He is also survived by a devoted niece, LaChone Thompkins; and several additional nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service. Those guests who wish to watch the service are invited to stream the service on his obituary page found on the funeral home website.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CLARENCE THOMPKINS, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.